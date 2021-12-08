UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier preview - Early prelims feature plethora of ranked fighters

Count me as not surprised the UFC is once again going all out on a PPV. The quality of the card seeps down well into the early prelims, featuring a fighter who headlined a PPV in his last fight. Of course, many would say Alex Perez kind of got his title shot by default as Deiveson Figueiredo had beaten pretty much everyone else who might have been worthy of that shot on his climb to claim the championship, so it was kind of by default he stepped in when Cody Garbrandt pulled out. Nonetheless, that’s something that can’t be taken from Perez. There are several other talents in the early prelims that are in the official UFC in Andre Muniz, Miranda Maverick, and Perez’s opponent, Matt Schnell. The early prelims may not have a Fight Night main event, but they sure as hell would qualify as a decent Fight Night main card.

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell, Flyweight

It has frequently been mentioned how big and physical Perez is for a flyweight, but he’s going to be the smaller man in his fight with Schnell. Not that Schnell fights like an imposing figure as the lanky flyweight has taken great measures to be defensive minded following a pair of violent KO losses upon his UFC entry. Regardless, Schnell deserves all sorts of credit for evolving into a skilled and technical striker following a rough start to his UFC career, revolving his attack entirely around a stiff jab and lots of movement.

Though his jab has turned into a useful weapon, it isn’t his strongest suit; that would be his grappling. The problem is Schnell’s wrestling hasn’t been up to snuff in the UFC, resulting in his struggles to utilize his fantastic grappling skills. Even though he hasn’t spent a large amount of time on the mat in his UFC run, Schnell has been able to nab two submission victories in that time, both triangle submissions from off his back.

That could be a major cause for concern for anyone thinking about putting money on Perez. A pressure fighter, Perez rarely takes a step backwards, alternating behind utilizing takedowns and forcing his opponents to wilt underneath a constant barrage of strikes. Should Perez look to utilize his wrestling, he has shown a weakness to slick grapplers, two-thirds of his career losses coming via submission, including being caught by Figueiredo when the champion was on his back. Given takedowns are such a large part of Perez’s attack, it’s hard to believe Schnell won’t have any sort of opportunity to get something going from the ground.

That said, betting on someone to find success based on their ground game is foolish, especially if the odds are that they’ll be on their back. Besides that, Perez’s striking, while not flashy, is extremely effective once he gets into a groove. Though his low kicks have begun to receive a lot of attention following his stoppage of Jussier Formiga via kicks to the legs. However, Perez’s ability to work over the body shouldn’t be overlooked either and he has overwhelmed opponents with his volume before. Given Schnell doesn’t appear to have the power to frighten Perez off, so it’s easy to see Perez staying in his face and throwing enough volume to force Schnell to melt, especially if the low kicks are able to slow the movement of Schnell. Perez via TKO of RD2