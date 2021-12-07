Jake Paul rips ‘sketchy’ Fury family for recent fight cancellation

December 18 marks the return of boxing’s one and only “Problem Child” Jake Paul. The 24-year-old YouTuber turned prizefighter was supposed to take on Tommy Fury, but that matchup is now scrapped after the latter pulled out due to injury.

In a statement he later released, Fury revealed suffering from a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. Paul, however, isn’t buying it.

“I really don’t know. The whole entire thing seems shady,” Paul told Ariel Helwani in his most recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “He lied about the press conference in Las Vegas. He said his mom was sick so that he had to fly home, which wasn’t true at all. Tyson Fury has a history of pulling out of fights, he’s pulled out of five fights. The family is just sketchy.

“I feel like something else is going on over there that they don’t want to say or they’re not as confident or he wasn’t having a good camp or whatever it was. It just sucks, man.”

Paul says there were instances in his recent boxing run where he fought through injuries.

“I fought with a broken nose. I’ve fought sick. Last fight against Tyron, I had a hyper-extended elbow. The show goes on. And if you’re really a fighter, you’ll fight through those things.”

Replacing Fury is former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who fought Paul in August and lost on the scorecards. A $500K bonus has been put in place for “The Chosen One,” should he knock Paul out.