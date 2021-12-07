Holly Holm & Roy Jones Jr. among new inductees to International Boxing Hall of Fame

While Holm may never get to 38 fights inside the cage, at this point in time, the 40-year-old Albuquerque native has spent nearly as much time in MMA as she did in her remarkably successful boxing career before it.

Holm left her pugilistic career in the ring behind, back in 2013, having secured multiple titles across multiple divisions over 11 years as a pro boxer—spanning 2002 to 2013. When she made the full time jump over to mixed martial arts, Holm did so with a sterling record of 33-2-3, and a reputation as a remarkably consistent round winning performer.

It’s on the back of that success, then, that she has been announced as one of the 2022 entrants for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The Ring magazine announced the newest class of inductees, which includes light heavyweight and cruiserweight legend Roy Jones Jr., multi-division champion & former Mayweather/Pacquiao foe Miguel Cotto, and one-time UFC fighter James Toney. Holm will also be joined by 54-1-1 former women’s flyweight champ Regina Halmich, who retired from professional boxing back in 2007—on a 47-fight unbeaten streak.

While Holm has been sidelined in 2021, due to illness injury, the ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ bounced back from a first round KO loss to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in 2019, with two straight wins last year—defeating both Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana by decision. Most recently, Holm was set to take on Norma Dumont in a featherweight bout on October 16th. No word yet on when she may return to action.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place over several days, starting Thursday, June 9th, and ending on Sunday, June 12th.

Here’s a complete list of the 2022 class:

MEN’S MODERN

Miguel Cotto

Roy Jones Jr.

James Toney

OLD-TIMER

Tod Morgan

WOMEN’S MODERN

Regina Halmich

Holly Holm

NON-PARTICIPANT

Bill Caplan (Publicist)

Chuck Hull (Ring Announcer)

OBSERVER

Ron Borges (Journalist)

Bob Yalen (Historian/Producer)