UFC Vegas 44 medical suspensions: José Aldo and Rob Font facing six months for orbital fractures

A 25-minute slugfest between José Aldo and Rob Font left both men with similar injuries after UFC Vegas 44 this past Saturday.

Aldo won the fight via unanimous decision, but the former featherweight kingpin turned ranked bantamweight contender suffered a right orbital fracture that led to him receiving a potential six-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Tuesday. Font was given the same suspension after it was revealed that he sustained a left orbital fracture in his loss.

Both men must have their fractures cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor to avoid being away from competition until June of next year.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

José Aldo (right orbital): Must have right orbital fracture cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Rob Font (left orbital, nose): Must have left orbital and nasal fractures cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 19 and no contact until Jan. 4

Rafael Fiziev: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Brad Riddell (laceration above left eyebrow): Suspended until Feb. 3 and no contact until Jan. 19

Jamahal Hill (left elbow): Must have X-ray of left elbow. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 26 and no contact until Dec. 19

Jimmy Crute (left orbital, nose): Must have left orbital and nasal fractures cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Feb. 3 and no contact until Jan. 19

Leonardo Santos: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Brendan Allen (left hand): Must have X-ray and MRI of left hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 19 and no contact until Jan. 4

Mickey Gall: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Duško Todorović (left foot and ankle): Must have MRI of left foot and ankle. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 26 and no contact until Dec. 19

Maki Pitolo (laceration under right eye): Suspended until Jan. 19 and no contact until Jan. 4

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended until Jan. 19 and no contact until Jan. 4

Bryan Barberena: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Darian Weeks: Suspended until Dec. 26 and no contact until Dec. 19

Cheyanne Vlismas: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Mallory Martin: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Alonzo Menifield (left knee): Must have MRI of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 3, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until Jan. 4 and no contact until Dec. 26

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Jan. 19 and no contact until Jan. 4