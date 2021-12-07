Boxing odds: Jake Paul favored over Tyron Woodley in short notice rematch

Aspiring boxer Jake Paul (can we call Jake Paul a boxer? I’m going to call him a boxer) is gearing up for a rematch against former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, on December 18th. A sequel that seemed as if it would never actually materialize, despite the tattoo; however, when Tommy Fury pulled out of his upcoming bout with Paul, the ‘Chosen One’ was asked to step in on short notice. That means we have some official betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II now available. Let’s take a look at them.

Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag has Jake Paul opening up as a significant betting favorite over Tyron Woodley. Paul is clocking in with a moneyline of -270, with a winning $100 ticket at that line seeing a total payout of $137.04. As for Woodley, he is rocking a sizable underdog value of +210. A successful $100 gamble on Tyron would produce a complete return of $310.

The first time they went at it was back in August of this year, with Paul closing as a -205 betting favorite to Woodley’s underdog tick of +156. Jake was actually projected to knockout Woodley going into it, as the prop bet ‘Paul wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ was listed at a small favored line of -130. No props for the rematch have been released yet.

Also on the undercard of this boxing event, former NFL star Frank Gore will throw hands with former NBA great Deron Williams. The betting favorite here is Williams with a -165 moneyline, and then Gore is posted up with an underdog tag of +135. Who even knows what to expect with this one?

Check out the betting lines for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2, and for Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

