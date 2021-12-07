 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Conor McGregor tries to argue that Khabib was just ‘good, not great’ in more deleted tweets

Conor McGregor tried to downplay Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Conor McGregor is trying to downplay Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy again Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Set Number: X162211 TK1

Khabib Nurmagomedov went 29-0 in his MMA career, completely dominating almost every single person he took on. He capped off his impressive career with three straight title defenses of his UFC lightweight belt in one-sided beatings against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

While Khabib retired in his prime and will likely be a first ballot hall-of-famer, his former rival again tried to downplay his legacy. In a recent string of deleted tweets, McGregor tried to argue how the man who dominated him in 2018 was simply “good, not great.”

It all started with a simple tweet from Will Harris that prompted McGregor to respond:

“He cried in the cage asking to be put on top of a media appointed list bro haha,” McGregor wrote, alluding to how Khabib asked to be put on the top pound-for-pound list after his win over Gaethje.

“He was a good fighter for those few weeks alright lol,” McGregor responded in another tweet that was soon deleted. “Retiring takes you from all lists though. He retired and at the same time cried to be placed on one. It debunks your few tweets saying he is not about that. He should have kept quiet about Aldo. He is a fool now.”

“Yes. Good, not great,” McGregor wrote. “Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it.”

“Deaths door? That’s your side,” McGregor wrote in another tweet that was deleted. “I never missed weight or pulled out once! And I ran through the division in the process. Finishing with the fastest KO ever in a UFC world title fight. My weight rise was done flawlessly. We will disagree on legacy yet. As his one is already toast.”

Not sure we really need to go over the seriousness of McGregor’s arguments, but by “a good few months,” I’ll assume he means Khabib’s two-year title reign? And if he was just “good,” what do we call the fighters and champions he dominated?

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...