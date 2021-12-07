Tommy Fury reveals his reason for pulling out of Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul is no longer scheduled to face Tommy Fury on December 18. That fight had promised to offer Paul his stiffest test yet in the hurt game. Fury was coming into that bout with a 7-0 pro record. All of Paul’s other opponents had a combined 0-0 record when they faced ‘The Problem Child’.

However, Paul’s new opponent has a pro record, too—albeit 0-1. Tyron Woodley has stepped in on late notice to get a rematch with Paul, who beat him by split decision in the summer.

Fury has now broken his silence regarding what exactly caused his big payday versus Paul to fall through. His team released a statement to Ariel Helwani, where he disclosed a broken rib as the culprit.

Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: pic.twitter.com/tVE2ggJe9I — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2021

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib,” read the statement. “The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

One person not buying Fury’s explanation is Paul, who excoriated Fury online and suggested that his previously scheduled opponent may have lost his opportunity for good.

Woodley will be delighted that he has a chance to avenge his loss to Paul. The former UFC welterweight champion had been campaigning for a rematch ever since the final bell rang on their first fight.

Woodley also tried to hold out on a promised humiliation tattoo side-bet with Paul until he had secured a rematch. Woodley would eventually cave and get “I love Jake Paul” inked on his finger.

It’s not known if any kind of humiliation bet is on the line this time around. However, we do know that Woodley has a $500,000 bonus available to him should he knock Paul out.