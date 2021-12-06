UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane fight card

The first UFC of 2022 should be a doozy. UFC 270 will go down in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22nd with two big title fights on top, and a middleweight contender fight as well.
It’s been a long time coming, but the 270 headliner will be a unification bout for the UFC heavyweight title between former teammates, with full champ Francis Ngannou facing off with interim champ Ciryl Gane. The co-main will see a third fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for Moreno’s flyweight title.
Here’s a look at the current card. No bout order has been set as of yet.
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane [HW Title]
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo [BW Title]
Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
Greg Hardy vs. Alexey Oleynik
Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria
Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman
Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
Viviane Araújo vs. Alexa Grasso
Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
