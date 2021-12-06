Confirmed: Tyron Woodley will get $500k bonus if he KOs Jake Paul in rematch

With the recent announcement that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 will take place on December 18th – following Tommy Fury’s withdrawal from his planned PPV boxing bout with Paul, due to injury – the social media celebrity turned pugilist made an unsurprisingly bold public offer to go with the fight contract.

“I’m giving him $500k extra if he can knock me out,” Paul told fans in a short video message delivered over Twitter.

But, unlike the tattoo bet that both men agreed to ahead of their first fight, this isn’t just some handshake deal. MMAJunkie’s Nolan King reports that he’s had confirmation from Paul’s camp that the $500k clause is in Woodley’s contract, signed and delivered.

.@JakePaul's adviser Nakisa Bidarian tells me the $500,000 knockout bonus they've offered Tyron Woodley has been contractually drawn up. It's not just a verbal offer. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 6, 2021

It’s an especially big win for the former UFC welterweight king, considering fans could be forgiven for thinking that a second fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul was essentially dead in the water after Woodley initially balked at getting inked up with Paul’s name. Sometimes fate intervenes, however, and with Fury no longer in the mix, Woodley has stepped in to get a chance at redemption.

The Showtime card is expected to feature a women’s lightweight bout between multi-division champion Amanda Serrano taking on Miriam Gutierrez. An NFL vs. NBA fight between former 49ers running back Frank Gore and former Utah Jazz/Brooklyn Nets point guard Deron Williams is also set for the event.