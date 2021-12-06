Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson targeted for UFC’s March 26th card

Take two for this strawweight fight.

MMA Fighting reported that a matchup between contenders Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson is in the works for a UFC Fight Night card on March 26th. This fight was booked for UFC 257 back in January but Waterson later withdrew.

Instead of taking on Waterson as planned, Ribas (11-2) began her 2021 with a second-round TKO loss to Marina Rodriguez, ending her unbeaten run inside the Octagon. She bounced back at UFC 267 in October with a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba. Her most notable wins are a decision over Mackenzie Dern and an armbar finish of Paige VanZant.

Waterson (18-9) is coming off a five-round unanimous decision loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 26 main event. She’s lost three of her last four fights, although those other two defeats came against former strawweight champions Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Her last win was a five-round Fight of the Night split decision over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10 in October 2020.

The UFC’s March 26th card is headlined by a light heavyweight tilt between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.