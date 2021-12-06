Tommy Fury out, Tyron Woodley steps in against Jake Paul in short notice rematch

An unexpected turn of events has led to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II being made official for next week.

Tommy Fury has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Paul over medical reasons, which were revealed to be a bacterial chest infection and broken rib per a press release from Showtime. The news of his withdrawal was first reported by the Mirror Online and was then confirmed by Paul, who shared that the aforementioned Woodley was immediately called and asked to step in on short-notice.

“It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest b—h,” said Paul. “He has pulled out of the fight. The Furys have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition’, who knows what the f—k is going on in that camp. I think he has a bad case of p—ss-itis. I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he will be watching at home, paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick, get the f—k over it. This is boxing. It’s official: he was scared. I think the pressure got to him, the s—t talk got to him. That’s the bad news, guys.”

“The good news is that Mr. Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like, ‘Hey, you want to take the fight?,’” continued Paul. “He has been training. He goes, ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch, run it back.’ I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Leave no doubt. I didn’t knock him out the first time, I’m coming back and I’m getting that crazy W, the crazy highlight-reel knockout. Dec. 18, the show must go on, I’ll see you guys there.”

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

Paul and Woodley shared the ring this past August in a highly anticipated pay-per-view event that saw the YouTuber-turned-boxer earn a split decision over the former UFC welterweight champion. Woodley stunned and forced Paul to go the distance for the first time in his professional career and believed as though a rematch would go much differently, so he began his campaign for it minutes after the decision was read.

Paul entertained the idea only if Woodley followed through on their pre-fight tattoo bet, which ’The Chosen One’ eventually did, but was snubbed by ‘The Problem Child’ for a fight against the younger Fury brother instead. That fight will now have to wait with Fury out until next year.

Paul has an undefeated record, with three of four wins over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren coming by way of knockout. Woodley suffered a loss to Paul in his professional boxing debut, but has also been unsuccessful in a combat sports setting since his final welterweight title defense opposite of Darren Till at UFC 228 over three years ago. The 39-year-old went on to lose to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque before his contract with the UFC was completed.

Paul vs. Woodley II headlines an event that features the return of multi-division boxing champion Amanda Serrano, who is expected to meet Miriam Gutierrez in the co-main event of the evening.