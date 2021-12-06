Fights on Tap: Blachowicz vs. Rakic, Strickland vs. Hermansson among 12 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

A fun night of action was not all the UFC had to offer us in its return from the holiday break. The promotion either announced or finalized 12 fights this week, and a few headliners for upcoming fight night events have been set.

Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson are expected to meet in a five-round fight at the beginning of February, with a location and venue for the event yet to be determined. Strickland is currently on a five-fight win streak that includes unanimous decisions over Jack Marshman, Krzysztof Jotko and Uriah Hall. The No. 7 ranked middleweight contender was booked to make his third Octagon appearance this year against a former champion in Luke Rockhold, but that was canceled after Rockhold sustained a back injury. Hermansson found his way back into the win column in his last outing this past May at UFC Vegas 27, where he dominated Edmen Shahbazyan on the ground en route to a unanimous decision.

In March, Jan Blachowicz returns for his first fight since losing the light heavyweight championship to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. The Polish star will share the Octagon with Aleksandar Rakic, the No. 3 ranked contender who has won his last two against former one-time title challengers in Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

UFC Fight Night — December 18

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — February 5

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — February 26

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez — lightweight

Makhmud Muradov vs. Misha Cirkunov — middleweight

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez — flyweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 5

Manon Fiorot vs. Jessica Eye — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho — bantamweight

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — March 19

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina — women’s flyweight

Jake Hadley vs. Francisco Figueiredo — flyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic — light heavyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 131 — December 10

Christian Duncan vs. Justin Moore — catchweight (190 lbs.)

Yassine Belhadj vs. Danilo Belluardo — lightweight

Luke Riley vs. Yuki Angdembe — bantamweight

Samir Kadi vs. Michael Tchamou — middleweight

Cage Warriors 132 — December 11

Dominique Wooding vs. Carlos Abreu — bantamweight

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Maximilien Vallot — flyweight