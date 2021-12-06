UFC Vegas 44 Reactions & UFC 269 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 44 REACTIONS – 1:06

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw four exhilarating first round finishes, six KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Clay Guida, Chris Curtis, Jamahal Hill & Rafael Fiziev; FOTN honors went to Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action...

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 44: ‘ROB FONT VS JOSE ALDO’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 4

At 29:29 - 13. 135lbs: José Aldo (31-7) DEF. Rob Font (19-5) – DEC, Unanimous (50-45x2, 49-46)

At 25:31 - 12. 155lbs: Rafael Fiziev (10-1) vs. Brad Riddell (10-1) – KO/TKO, Wheel Kick at 2:20 of Rd 3, Total 12:20

At 21:58 - 11. 205lbs: Jamahal Hill (9-1) DEF. Jimmy Crute (12-3) – KO/TKO, Right Hook at 0:48 of Rd 1

At 23:36- 10. 155lbs: Clay Guida (37-21) vs. Leonardo Santos (18-5) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 1:21 of Rd 2, Total 6:21

At 19:39 - 9. 185lbs: Chris Curtis (28-8) – DEF. Brendan Allen (17-5) – KO/TKO, Punches & Knees at 1:58 of Rd 2, Total 6:58

At 18:15 - 8. 170lbs: Alex Morono (21-7) DEF. Mickey Gall (7-4) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 16:04 - 7. 185lbs: Duško Todorović (11-2) DEF. Maki Pitolo (13-9) – KO/TKO, G&P at 4:34 of Rd 1

At 14:43 - 6. 125lbs: Manel Kape (17-6) DEF. Zhaigas Zhumagulov (14-6) – KO/TKO, Punches at 4:02 of Rd 1

At 11:48 - 5. 170lbs: Bryan Barbarena (15-8) DEF. Darian Weeks (5-0) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28)

At 9:11 - 4. 115lbs: Cheyanne Vlismas (7-2) DEF. Mallory Martin (7-5) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28x2)

At 7:13 - 3. 205lbs: William Knight (11-2) DEF. Alonzo Menifield (11-3) – DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 4:58 - 2. 155lbs: Claudio Puelles (11-2) DEF. Chris Gruetzemacher (15-5) – SUB, Kneebar at 3:25 of Rd 3, Total 13:25

At 3:48 - 1. 135lbs: Vince Morales (11-5) DEF. Louis Smolka (17-8) – KO/TKO, Overhand Right at 2:02 of Rd 1

UFC 269 PICKS – 38:47

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 269 PPV bout sheet, leading their way up to our Co-Main Event, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ PPV event will take place from the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, December 11th., 2021.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 11 - 9PM/6PM ETPT (15 Cares)

15. 155lbs: UFC LW Championship: Charles Oliveira (31-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (28-6) — At 56:21, 3 Cares (Split)

14. 135lbs: UFC BW Championship: Amanda Nunes (21-4) vs. Julianna Peña (10-4) — At 54:16, 3 Cares

13. 170lbs: Geoff Neal (13-4) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4) – 53:19, 3 Cares

12. 125lbs: Kai Kara-France (22-9) vs. Cody Garbrandt (12-4) – At 51:41, 3 Cares

11. 135lbs: Sean O’Malley (14-1) vs. Raulian Paiva (21-3) – At 50:04, 3 Cares

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (7 Cares)

10. 145lbs: Josh Emmett (16-2) vs. Dan Ige (15-4) – At 48:34, 3 Cares

9. 135lbs: Pedro Munhoz (19-6) vs. Dominick Cruz (23-3) – At 47:17, 3 Cares

8. 265lbs: Augusto Sakai (15-3) vs. Tai Tuivasa (13-3) – At 45:11, 1 Care (Stephie)

7. 185lbs: Bruno Silva (21-6) vs. Jordan Wright (12-1) – At 44:40

ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass EARLY PRELIMS | 6:15PM/3:15PM ETPT (0 Cares)

6. 185lbs: André Muniz (21-4) vs. Eryk Anders (14-5) – At 44:21

5. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (7-1) vs. Miranda Maverick (9-3) – At 43:33

4. 125lbs: Alex Perez (24-6) vs. Matt Schnell (15-6) – At 42:26

3. 145lbs: Ryan Hall (8-2) vs. Darrick Minner (26-12) – At 41:41

2. 135lbs: Randy Costa (6-2) vs. Tony Kelley (7-2) – At 40:30

125lbs: Priscilla Cachoeira (10-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (9-6) – At 39:35

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show with our all new enhanced graphics on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here...

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.