‘It’s a fact that this works’ - Dana White stands by unproven COVID remedies from ‘Dr. Joe Rogan’

One of the biggest pieces of news to come out this past week was UFC president Dana White testing positive for COVID-19. What made this story more noteworthy was White’s choice to utilize the recovery methods of UFC analyst Joe Rogan, which involved the use of monoclonal antibodies and the controversial anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin.

According to White, he may have gotten the virus during a Thanksgiving gathering in his home in Maine. He says his entire family caught the bug, but he had gotten back his lost taste and smell within two days since his symptoms appeared after following Rogan’s advice.

White got to speak with TMZ in a recent interview after five days since his infection, and the boss says he is feeling way better. And he has “Dr. Joe Rogan” to thank.

“Today is day five (after) testing positive for COVID,” White said. “This morning at 9 o’clock, I tested negative. Thank you, Dr. Joe Rogan!”

To prove his point, White pointed out how Rogan’s methods helped some members of his family have a speedier recovery.

“It’s a fact that this works, and not just me. Me and my wife are both 53 years old, we both did it. My daughter is 15 years old, she did it. My mother-in-law is 80 years old, she did it. Everybody feels like a million bucks, man,” he said.

It’s worth noting that while extensive studies show that vaccination is clearly the most prominent factor in limiting the severity of cases of COVID-19, FDA has also authorized the use of monoclonal antibodies for those already exposed to COVID-19. However, the same cannot be said about the other things White and Rogan have taken, such as Ivermectin.

FDA, WHO, and CDC, along with countless medical experts, have all advised against using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, due to unproven effectiveness and dangerous side effects. Even the actual manufacturers of Ivermectin released statements stating that there’s “no scientific basis” on the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

That didn’t stop the constant misinformation and conspiracies that have been pushed by numerous popular public figures though, as Rogan and now White also refused to acknowledge the advice that most doctors give COVID-19 patients.

“What doesn’t make sense to me is here’s the alternative. If you’re like, ‘OK, there’s no way I’d ever do this.’ Why? I don’t know, but whatever. Then, talk to your doctor. And you know what your doctor says? ‘Go isolate yourself in a room for ten days away from everybody, and if you start to die, then go to the hospital.’

“How about we throw the kitchen sink at this f—ng thing from day one and beat it?! So I did what (Rogan) said, been doing it all along. Me and my family have felt great. Day five, I tested negative for COVID.”

“Remember when you used to get the cold? You got the common cold,” he continued. “500 different people had different remedies and things that you could do to beat the cold. Nobody attacked anybody if they said, ‘Hey, take some chicken noodle soup then rub some Vick’s on your chest.’ People weren’t, like, ‘Oh my god, kill this guy ‘cause he said do that!’”

White didn’t attend UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday, but he expects to be back at work at UFC 269, which takes place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UFC President also repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 during this pandemic, saying it’s just “like the cold” and that the entire world “turned into pussies overnight.”