Pic: Anthony Pettis’ $10,000 bet on brother Sergio Pettis pays off at Bellator 272

Being confident in your teammate is one thing, but betting $10,000 on them at a +175 moneyline is a whole other. Former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, shared a screenshot of him making that exact bet on his brother, and Roufusport training partner, Sergio Pettis — who was defending his bantamweight belt as a betting underdog to Kyoji Horiguchi in the Bellator 272 main event. Dropping ten-stacks at +175 produces a profit of $17,500 for a total return of $27,500. Talk about a come up! It has also got to feel good for Sergio to know that his squad believes in him enough to gamble that amount of guap on him against one of the greatest 135-pounders on the planet.

So in the fourth round of the fight, the younger Pettis brother found himself down on the scorecards and really needed to make something happen. Boy did he ever! Pettis missed with a head kick but had spinning backfist following directly behind it. It all happened so fast that Horiguchi was caught with both of his hands down by his side, and the strike landed without any resistance. Horiguchi fell limp to the canvas, and Sergio stepped in to deliver a ferocious ground strike, but once he recognized that Guchi was already out he elected to respectfully holster his weapon. Classy and savage!

Take a look at this screenshot of Anthony Pettis showing a payout of $27,500 on a $10,000 bet on his brother Sergio Pettis:

Here’s a clip of Sergio Pettis’ epic spinning backfist knockout of Kyoji Horiguchi from Bellator 272:

.@sergiopettis OUTTA NOWHERE!



What a way to end the 2021 Bellator MMA season LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/g8Kstu4E3v — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021

