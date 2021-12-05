UFC Vegas 44: Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s spinning wheel kick KO of Brad Riddell

In a tense, technical striking match between welterweight prospects, it was Rafael Fiziev who emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 44. After two close rounds, ‘Ataman’ was able to land a flush spinning wheel kick on Brad Riddell, which ended the bout midway through the third. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
This is going to be a BAAAAANGER#UFCVegas44— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 5, 2021
You could hit a statue and it’s chin would move more the @RafaelFizievs #UFCVegas44— Tristan “Boondock” Connelly (@MMATristan) December 5, 2021
This Riddell/Fiziev fight is high, high level striking. Very fun to watch. #UFCVegas44— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 5, 2021
I like this…It’s a fight fight! #UFCVegas44— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 5, 2021
this fight has me nervous. you don't know who's going to fall. Riddel vs Fiziev #ufc #UFCVegas44— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 5, 2021
Riddell is that guy in the bar you don’t think much of. Until you wake up with black eyes— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021
Brad hands hit so hard, kudos to Faziev #personalexperience #UFCVegas44— Shane Young (@ShaneYoungMMA) December 5, 2021
Wooooow what a finish— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
I don’t even know what to say anymore tonight. Just wow. #UFCVegas44— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021
Wow!! What a finish by Fiziev!!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021
#UFCVegas44
Wow @RafaelFiziev is a monster! Wow @MmaSanford— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 5, 2021
Damn #ufcvegas44— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
This fight was such a pleasure to watch!!! Thank you gentlemen #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
WOW!!! What a crazy ending to that fight! Fiziev is an animal!! He throws heaters for 15min straight! #UFCVegas44— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021
That’s impeccable timing on that kick from Fiziev. Just stopped Riddell dead in his tracks.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 5, 2021
Absolutely beautiful fight #ufc— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) December 5, 2021
