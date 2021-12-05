 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 44: Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s spinning wheel kick KO of Brad Riddell

Rafael Fiziev knocked out Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Rafael Fiziev knocked out Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44.
Rafael Fiziev knocked out Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a tense, technical striking match between welterweight prospects, it was Rafael Fiziev who emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 44. After two close rounds, ‘Ataman’ was able to land a flush spinning wheel kick on Brad Riddell, which ended the bout midway through the third. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, analysis

View all 34 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...