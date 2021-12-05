UFC Vegas 44: Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s spinning wheel kick KO of Brad Riddell

In a tense, technical striking match between welterweight prospects, it was Rafael Fiziev who emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 44. After two close rounds, ‘Ataman’ was able to land a flush spinning wheel kick on Brad Riddell, which ended the bout midway through the third. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

This is going to be a BAAAAANGER#UFCVegas44 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 5, 2021

You could hit a statue and it’s chin would move more the @RafaelFizievs #UFCVegas44 — Tristan “Boondock” Connelly (@MMATristan) December 5, 2021

This Riddell/Fiziev fight is high, high level striking. Very fun to watch. #UFCVegas44 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 5, 2021

I like this…It’s a fight fight! #UFCVegas44 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 5, 2021

this fight has me nervous. you don't know who's going to fall. Riddel vs Fiziev #ufc #UFCVegas44 — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 5, 2021

Riddell is that guy in the bar you don’t think much of. Until you wake up with black eyes — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021

Brad hands hit so hard, kudos to Faziev #personalexperience #UFCVegas44 — Shane Young (@ShaneYoungMMA) December 5, 2021

Wooooow what a finish — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

I don’t even know what to say anymore tonight. Just wow. #UFCVegas44 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021

Wow!! What a finish by Fiziev!!

#UFCVegas44 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021

This fight was such a pleasure to watch!!! Thank you gentlemen #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

WOW!!! What a crazy ending to that fight! Fiziev is an animal!! He throws heaters for 15min straight! #UFCVegas44 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021

That’s impeccable timing on that kick from Fiziev. Just stopped Riddell dead in his tracks. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 5, 2021