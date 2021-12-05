UFC Vegas 44: Pros react to Jose Aldo’s bloody beatdown of Rob Font

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo scored his third straight bantamweight win at UFC Vegas 44. Against Rob Font, the ‘King of Rio’ landed the more powerful shots and outgrappled his opponent on the ground all the way to a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout,

Im never betting against Jose Aldo . I don’t care if he’s fighting Francis Ngannou, I’m betting that +8000 that’s my boy ! #UFCVegas44 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021

Man fonts looking amazing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Is that enough to give the round back? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

Font’s subtle feints before every strike are a thing of beauty #UFCVegas44 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 5, 2021

The doctor might stop this one — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

These Boston boys don’t break — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

What a Legend Jose Aldo is #UFCVegas — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 5, 2021

He does it again. What a stud @josealdojunior #ufcvegas44 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) December 5, 2021

What an excellent fight, man! @RobSFont and @josealdojunior represented themselves, their families, and their teams so well. Aldo has been a LONG time favorite of mine and I didn’t root against him until today. But I think Jose won… — Matt “The Mangler” Bessette (@Mangler_MMA) December 5, 2021

What a fight?! Amazing! So amazing! So much heart shown tonight by both fighters. So happy I was able to watch that live. #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Aldo’s moments were bigger than Robs consistency throughout the fight. Great heart by both men! #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021