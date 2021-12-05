UFC Vegas 44 full fight video highlights: Jose Aldo schools Rob Font in fun decision

The main event of UFC Vegas 44 was where the #4 ranked bantamweight, Rob Font, got taken to school by former 145-pound king, Jose Aldo, in a five-round decision. Font started hot, pushing a crazy pace and trying to storm Aldo’s castle. Then, in the final 10-seconds of the round, Aldo dropped Font with a crisp jab-cross, and tried to finish, but ran out of time. The second round saw another Aldo cross daze Font, but he didn’t drop from it and kept throwing back. The third round saw Aldo land a bunch of leg kicks, and even enjoyed a bit of time in top control. On the downside, Aldo came out of that round with a badly swollen right eye. The fourth frame was where Aldo cracked Font with another piston of a right hand that had him hurt. Aldo then took top position and kept it for quite some time. Aldo continued to be venomous in the final frame, hurting Font and then owning more control time on the ground.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of the first round of Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo:

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, Round 1 Font is all over him early. Jabs. Wow, a takedown! That was crazy. Jabs and a right. Font with a lead left. Back to the jab. Aldo with a counter left. Font lead left, Aldo counters with a right. Hard body shot from Aldo. They both throw leg kicks at the same time. Back to the body for Font. Right over the top for Font. low kick from Aldo. Font goes body/head. Aldo hurts Font with a right down the middle! He’s down! Aldo is all over him but can’t get the finish! 10-9 Aldo.

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46): Bantamweight

