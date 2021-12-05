UFC Vegas 44 results: Jose Aldo outclasses Rob Font to win entertaining decision

The top of the UFC Vegas 44 billing was the setting where former featherweight king, Jose Aldo, defeated the promotion’s #4 ranked 135-pounder, Rob Font, by unanimous decision. This top-tier bantamweight bout saw Aldo deliver plenty of power punches that had Font hurt a couple of times, and even saw the former 145-pound champ spend some time in top position. This actually makes three wins in a row for Aldo, who expressed his desire to fight T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview. Could Aldo actually make his way to another shot at bantamweight gold?

Font wasted no time in launching jabs and crosses at Aldo. He was also switching stances a lot, giving the former featherweight king different looks. Font then mixed it up further by scoring a short-lived takedown, and then it was right back to swinging. As soon as Font allowed Aldo a moment to settle in, he got rocked with a stiff jab cross that put him down at the bell.

We got a much slower pace in the second round, until Aldo landed another cross that stung Font. This time Font didn’t go down, though. Instead he fired back his own jab and cross. He wasn’t able to sting Aldo back in the same sort of way, but he was keeping it close. Aldo started to rip towards the body of Font towards the end of the round.

Aldo showed up with leg kicks in the third round, and a bunch of pressure. Font botched a takedown, and Aldo glad took top position for a bit of time. When the fight returned to its feet, the right eye of Aldo was badly swollen. So the former champ returned to his leg kicks, and even dropped Font with one of them.

Aldo blasted Font with another right cross to begin the fourth frame. Rob seemed to be in all sorts of trouble. Aldo Clinched up and landed a knee to the body that dropped Font, and then he took top position. Font did not return to his feet this round.

Font came out in the fifth frame and pressed Aldo against the fence. He was landing some quality strikes on the inside, not allowing Aldo to breathe. A soon as Aldo got free, he stung Font again with a cross to the face, then a nasty left to the liver, and then hurt him with a left hook top the head. Font dropped down and Aldo followed him, working his way to the back. He threatened with an RNC, but font hung tough and made it to the bell.

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46): Bantamweight

