Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz live streaming results, round by round updates, highlights

On a rare Sunday night (Dec. 5), Showtime PPV presents a lightweight main event from Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA between WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) and Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (25-1-1, 18 KOs).

Davis is returning to 135 lbs after stopping Mario Barrios in an entertaining contest up at 140 lbs. Last time we saw him at lightweight, he sensationally knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in October 2020. Cruz is replacing Rolando Romero, who is facing a criminal investigation following multiple sexual assault accusations became public. Davis is known as one of the hardest punchers in the sport, but Cruz is an aggressive fight who has power in his own right, albeit not in Gervonta’s league.

Davis is the heavy favorite but we just saw Teofimo Lopez lose to George Kambosos last week, so absolutely nothing is guaranteed and especially with all of the recent changes to the lightweight division over the past year or so.

The Showtime PPV broadcast starts earlier than normal at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Expect the main event to start around 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT but this depends on the length of the three undercard fights. It’ll cost you $75 to watch this show!

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!

Live Blog