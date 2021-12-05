Video: Clayton Carpenter scores 13-second head kick KO at LFA 119

Clayton Carpenter put his name on the short list of ‘Knockout of the Month’ for December at LFA 119 on Friday night.

Carpenter scored the fastest knockout of the event with a 13-second head kick over Rodney Kealohi in their flyweight fight. The 25-year old wasted no time and pressed forward as soon as the bell rang. Carpenter gave us a little preview of what was to come with two high kicks that were just a bit short of their target.

Carpenter returned to the center and delivered a stiff left hand that stunned Kealohi, who did not anticipate what happened next. Kealohi threw a right hand, but was completely unprotected on his left side and paid for it by taking a brutal head kick from Carpenter. The Hawaiian was already out before he even hit the canvas and got hit with a follow-up shot right as the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Should you have a few seconds to spare, check out the finish below, courtesy of the official UFC Fight Pass Twitter account:

With the win over Kealohi, Carpenter remains unbeaten as a professional at 5-0 and earns the second head kick knockout of his career. The first one came over a year ago at WFF 42, where he stopped Maui Acantilado inside of the first round. Carpenter has gone the distance in only one of his fights thus far.

Kealohi falls to 5-3 and suffers his first knockout loss. This is also his second consecutive loss under the LFA banner since joining the promotion last year.