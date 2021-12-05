Photos: Conor McGregor looks almost unrecognizable after bulking up to 190 lbs while injured

Conor McGregor might be sidelined with a broken leg, but that hasn’t stopped the Irishman from ‘training like Rocky in Rocky III’.

McGregor recently posted some photos on social media in which ‘The Notorious’ claims to have bulked up to 190-pounds while sidelined with a potentially career-threatening injury.

And, judging by the photos, he’s not lying — McGregor looks huge.

“Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp.”

“190 lbs of granite,” the former champ-champ posted in a follow-up Tweet.

If McGregor has, indeed, bulked up to 190 lbs. that would mean the 33-year-old has gained roughly 22 pounds of muscle mass. The former featherweight and lightweight champion weighed in two pounds under the 170 lbs. weight limit in both welterweight fights against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 and UFC 204, hitting the scales at 168 lbs.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 where he suffered a TKO loss (doctor’s stoppage) to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg in the first round. He is currently #9 in the official UFC lightweight rankings.