UFC Vegas 44: Aldo vs. Font live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and full play-by-play as UFC Vegas 44: Aldo vs. Font goes down in Sin City.

The headliner comes in the bantamweight division, with former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo facing a very tough challenge in Rob Font. The co-main has fireworks written all over it, with Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev meeting at lightweight.

Unfortunately the card has lost two prelims fights since the weigh-ins, with a light heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov vs. Jared Vanderaa and a welterweight scrap between Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells getting pulled.

This is an big network ESPN show and is kicking off at around the normal time. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at approximately 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT and will air on big ESPN and ESPN+.