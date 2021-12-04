 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 44 loses Jeremiah Wells vs. Jake Matthews due to positive COVID-19 test

Cross another fight off the UFC Vegas 44 lineup.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Font v Aldo Weigh-in
Jeremiah Wells poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 44 has lost another preliminary card fight.

Welterweight Jeremiah Wells revealed on social media that one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, which means his showdown with Jake Matthews is now off.

Sorry everyone, I just found out that my fight is canceled due to exposure of Covid. My test result came back negative, but one of my corner men had a result of positive. Thank you to everyone that supported me, helped me with this fight camp and cheer me on.

Wells is coming off a brilliant UFC debut knockout win over Warlley Alves, whereas Australia’s Matthews hadn’t competed since his March defeat to undefeated welterweight contender Sean Brady. This was definitely one of the more compelling preliminary card bouts and now it’s off the table.

This news comes a day after Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov was cancelled due to Vanderaa not being medically cleared to compete for non-COVID reasons. So there are only 13 fights instead of the 15.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 16 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...