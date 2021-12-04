‘No problem, b-tch’: McGregor responds after Diaz suggests he fight Chimaev in UFC return

Nate Diaz might not want to throw down with Khamzat Chimaev, but the Stockton local thinks it would be a ‘great idea’ for Conor McGregor to lock horns with ‘Borz’ in his comeback fight.

“Let him fight Kamrat. That would be a great fight to make. (Conor) needs a easy new guy to fight anyway. He can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all. Great idea Nate. Thanks!” Diaz, who was insulted by the UFC even suggesting a fight against ‘rookie’ Chimaev, posted on Twitter yesterday.

“No problem, b-tch,” McGregor fired back in a since-deleted Tweet, hinting that he may not want to fight Chimaev after all (and who can really blame him?)

McGregor, 33, is currently sidelined due to injury. ‘The Notorious’ suffered a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and is expected to be out of action until mid-to-late next year at the earliest.

Diaz, on the other hand, has just one fight remaining on his UFC contract but there’s no word on who his next opponent might be. The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner last fought at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.