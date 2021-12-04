UFC Vegas 44 odds: Jose Aldo small underdog to Rob Font, Fiziev barely favored over Riddell

UFC Vegas 44 is upon us, which takes place tonight (December 4th) from the company’s now usual location, the APEX facility, in Las Vegas. The featured matchup of the evening takes place near the top of the bantamweight division as the #4 ranked, Rob Font, tries his hand at former featherweight king, Jose Aldo. The co-main event for this fight night should also be a banger as two exciting ranked lightweights with identical records, 10-1 Brad Riddell (#12) and 10-1 Rafael Fiziev (#14), are set to light things up. Before these fuego fights catch fire, let’s take a gander at some UFC Vegas 44 moneylines and prop bets. Towards the bottom of the page, there’s graphics containing the betting odds for all of this card’s matchups.

After posting up a highly impressive four-fight wining streak that includes the likes of freshly minted Bellator bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis, former WSOF 135-pound ruler, Marlon Moraes, and former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt — the New England Cartel member has earned enough respect from the oddsmakers to be favored over MMA royalty like Jose Aldo. Font’s moneyline is on deck at -155, with a winning $100 ticket returning a total of $164.52.

After all the great Jose Aldo has accomplished in the sport of MMA, it’s hard to believe that he’s only a year older than Font. Despite being past his prime, Aldo is still better than most, and he’s coming off of back to back victories over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. Right now he’s clocking in with a small underdog line of +135, in which a successful $100 gamble would see a complete payout of $235.

The betting lines are indicating that this matchup is more likely to last all 25-minutes than it is to end early. The proposition ‘Fight goes to decision’ is sporting a favored tag from -135 down to -152, while the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ wager is listed from +115 to +100. The odds suggest that the most likely outcome of all is Font winning on points. Bettors can scoop up ‘Font wins by decision’ for +180, or ‘Aldo wins by decision’ at a more lucrative line of +275.

Both fighters in the UFC Vegas 44 co-main event possess minus lines, but Rafael Fiziev is favored over Brad Riddell by the smallest of margins. Riddell is ranging anywhere from -105 up to +105, with Fiziev’s moneyline holding strong at -110. A $100 return at -110 gets you $190.91, and the same size gamble at -105 brings back just a bit more at $195.24.

The bookies are hinting at this one making it to the scorecards, and quite frankly since both guys are so evenly technical, tough, and athletic I can’t help but envision the same thing. This stylistic matchup reeks of a full on three-round war, doesn’t it? The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ can be found trending at -190, with a +140 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

