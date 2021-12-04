Bellator 272: Pros react to Sergio Pettis’ shocking spinning backfist KO of Kyoji Horiguchi

In a dramatic turn of events, Sergio Pettis successfully defended his Bellator bantamweight belt at Bellator 272. Against Kyoji Horiguchi, the American had lost the first three rounds of the fight, but was able to land a miracle spinning backfist knockout that sent the ‘Typhoon’ out cold to the canvas in the 4th round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the wild finish.

Let’s go @sergiopettis ! Gonna be a good 1 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021

Horigouchi a fast one I’ll tell ya — Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021

I see he exactly how ima beat the gouch next time we meet — Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021

Horiguchi is much better. More faster and connecting a lot more punches. Pettis needs to play encounter moves if he wants to hit Horiguchi. — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) December 4, 2021

Somebody in Pettis corner should tell him to catch gouch in the 2nd or 3rd sequence cuz that boy moving at a different speed #block #bing #bong — Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021

Let’s goooooooooooooooooooooooooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021

Ayoooooo Sergio Pettis with the comeback KO . Sheeeeshhhh — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021

HOLY SMOKES!!!!!!! Sergio Pettis with the spinning backfist KO. That was crazy!!! — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 4, 2021

Crazy sport we have.......kyoji looked so dominant..... — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021

Wow! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 4, 2021

That was a clean spinning backfist by pettis. Gouch never saw it coming — Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021

Holy shit what a fight, what a finish. Duke’s pep talk between rounds and him going out and doing that is what movies are made of, congrats Champ @sergiopettis!!!! #Bellator272 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 4, 2021