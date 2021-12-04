 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bellator 272: Pros react to Sergio Pettis’ shocking spinning backfist KO of Kyoji Horiguchi

Sergio Pettis incredibly knocked out Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Sergio Pettis gets his hand raised after beating Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272.
Sergio Pettis gets his hand raised after beating Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272.
Bellator MMA

In a dramatic turn of events, Sergio Pettis successfully defended his Bellator bantamweight belt at Bellator 272. Against Kyoji Horiguchi, the American had lost the first three rounds of the fight, but was able to land a miracle spinning backfist knockout that sent the ‘Typhoon’ out cold to the canvas in the 4th round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the wild finish.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...