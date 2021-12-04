Bellator 272: Pros react to Sergio Pettis’ shocking spinning backfist KO of Kyoji Horiguchi

In a dramatic turn of events, Sergio Pettis successfully defended his Bellator bantamweight belt at Bellator 272. Against Kyoji Horiguchi, the American had lost the first three rounds of the fight, but was able to land a miracle spinning backfist knockout that sent the ‘Typhoon’ out cold to the canvas in the 4th round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the wild finish.
堀口恭司が闘う日ってだけでワクワクして起きて1日のスタート切れる。— 手塚裕之 Hiroyuki Tetsuka (@Hiro_tgfc) December 3, 2021
Let's gooooooo!! @kyoji1012#bellator
Let’s go @sergiopettis ! Gonna be a good 1— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021
Horigouchi a fast one I’ll tell ya— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021
I see he exactly how ima beat the gouch next time we meet— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021
Horiguchi is much better. More faster and connecting a lot more punches. Pettis needs to play encounter moves if he wants to hit Horiguchi.— Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) December 4, 2021
Somebody in Pettis corner should tell him to catch gouch in the 2nd or 3rd sequence cuz that boy moving at a different speed #block #bing #bong— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021
Let’s goooooooooooooooooooooooooo— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021
Ayoooooo Sergio Pettis with the comeback KO . Sheeeeshhhh— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021
omg! #Bellator272— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 4, 2021
Let’s goooo @sergiopettis— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 4, 2021
HOLY SMOKES!!!!!!! Sergio Pettis with the spinning backfist KO. That was crazy!!!— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 4, 2021
Crazy sport we have.......kyoji looked so dominant.....— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021
Wow!— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 4, 2021
That was a clean spinning backfist by pettis. Gouch never saw it coming— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) December 4, 2021
OMG!!! Crazy!! @BellatorMMA only on @SHOsports! Congrats @sergiopettis #Bellator272— @CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) December 4, 2021
This game is ruthless. Congrats @sergiopettis. #Bellator272— Thiago “Pitbull” Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) December 4, 2021
Holy shit what a fight, what a finish. Duke’s pep talk between rounds and him going out and doing that is what movies are made of, congrats Champ @sergiopettis!!!! #Bellator272— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 4, 2021
Congrats @sergiopettis on defending your belt! You are the CHAMP!#Bellator272— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2021
