Dana White ‘working on something’ for Leon Edwards that doesn’t involve Kamaru Usman

Dana White has something in the pipeline for Leon Edwards, but it doesn’t involve reigning UFC welterweight champion and current pound-for-pound No. 1 Kamaru Usman.

White revealed that he is ‘working on something’ for No. 3-ranked Edwards after Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their now-canceled welterweight matchup at UFC 269 due to injury.

JUST IN:



Per Dana White, the UFC is currently 'working on something' for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal from their grudge match.



Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won't look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better. pic.twitter.com/crWkUGOYrB — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2021

“JUST IN: Per Dana White, the UFC is currently ‘working on something’ for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal’s withdrawal from their grudge match. Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won’t look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better.”

White’s comments may come as a blow to Edwards who warned Usman that he will ‘see him soon’ shortly after accusing Masvidal of ‘dodging him.’

Edwards is riding a nine-fight win streak and believes he has done more than enough to qualify for a title shot.

The Brit was last seen in action earlier in June when he earned a unanimous decision victory over a very game Nate Diaz at the UFC 263 PPV at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.