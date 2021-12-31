Ion Cutelaba vs. Ryan Spann booked for UFC’s February 26th show

A potential slugfest at light heavyweight is lined up for a UFC Fight Night card on February 26th.

Following an initial report from MMA Island, MMA Fighting confirmed that Ion Cutelaba will take on Ryan Spann on February 26th. If it’s at the APEX then consider this UFC Vegas 49.

Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Devin Clark, just his second win on points in his entire MMA career. The Moldovan battled to a draw with Dustin Jacoby in the preceding bout, and typically his losses have come to elite competition such as Magomed Ankalaev or current champion Glover Teixeira.

Spann (19-7) was swiftly dispatched and submitted by Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 37 in September. The former LFA light heavyweight champion boasts a 5-2 record inside the Octagon, including stoppage victories over Sam Alvey, Devin Clark, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

The UFC’s February 26th show is headlined by a pivotal lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev.