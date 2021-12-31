UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card

The UFC is back in Houston’s Toyota Center on February 12th for a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Adesanya became the UFC’s new king at 185 lbs when he thrashed Whittaker back in 2019, and now after a three-fight winning streak Whittaker has a shot to win back the belt he lost.
There’s no listed co-main event yet but one can only assume that Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson is at least a backup plan in case something happens to either of the night’s headliners. Cannonier vs. Brunson was moved from UFC 270 to 271 perhaps for this reason.
No bout order is set, but here is what is listed for UFC 271:
Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker
Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
Ed Herman vs. Maxim Grishin
Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Andrey Morozov
Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha
