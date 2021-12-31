UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card

The UFC is back in Houston’s Toyota Center on February 12th for a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Adesanya became the UFC’s new king at 185 lbs when he thrashed Whittaker back in 2019, and now after a three-fight winning streak Whittaker has a shot to win back the belt he lost.

There’s no listed co-main event yet but one can only assume that Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson is at least a backup plan in case something happens to either of the night’s headliners. Cannonier vs. Brunson was moved from UFC 270 to 271 perhaps for this reason.

No bout order is set, but here is what is listed for UFC 271:

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Ed Herman vs. Maxim Grishin

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Andrey Morozov

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha