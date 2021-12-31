Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan set for UFC 272

A big strawweight matchup with title implications is on deck for March 5th.

MMA Junkie reports that striker Marina Rodriguez is set to face China’s Yan Xiaonan at UFC 272 in Las Vegas. The latest UFC rankings have Rodriguez at #3 and Xiaonan at #4 among the 115 lbs contenders.

Rodriguez (15-1-2) is on a three-fight winning streak, having TKO’d Amanda Ribas at UFC 257 before consecutive five-round unanimous decisions over Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern. The Brazilian’s only career loss came by split decision to former champion and upcoming title challenger Carla Esparza.

Xiaonan (13-2, 1 NC) is coming off a TKO loss to Esparza at UFC Vegas 27 in May. Her previous six fights in the UFC were all unanimous decision wins, including over former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as well as ex-Invicta FC champion Angela Hill.

UFC 272 does not yet have a main event, but does include a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell.