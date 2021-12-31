 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sean Strickland claims Raymond Daniels head kick KO’d Tony Ferguson in sparring

Sean Strickland reveals some supposed gym incidents involving Tony Ferguson, Raymond Daniels, and Sage Northcutt.

You can always count on Sean Strickland to stir something up and make his way into the MMA headlines. Recently, the controversial UFC middleweight revealed some alleged incidents that happened in the gym.

Strickland went on Twitter this week to answer some fan questions. One of them was about whether or not he’d ever sparred with Tony Ferguson. He didn’t give a direct answer but instead claimed that “El Cucuy” was badly hurt by current Bellator Kickboxing champion Raymond Daniels.

When asked if Strickland ever had a similar experience, he had this to say.

Strickland also shared a gym story involving former UFC star Sage Northcutt.

The 30-year-old Strickland had been drawing attention for his recent gym behavior. Back in June, he threw strikes at ADCC champion Orlando Sanchez during a grappling session because of a supposed “dick move.” And in September, he was seen on video wailing on PFL champion Emiliano Sordi during a sparring session with mere four-ounce gloves on.

Strickland is scheduled to face Jack Hermansson in the UFC Vegas 47 main event on February 5th.

