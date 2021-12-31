Sean Strickland claims Raymond Daniels head kick KO’d Tony Ferguson in sparring

You can always count on Sean Strickland to stir something up and make his way into the MMA headlines. Recently, the controversial UFC middleweight revealed some alleged incidents that happened in the gym.

Strickland went on Twitter this week to answer some fan questions. One of them was about whether or not he’d ever sparred with Tony Ferguson. He didn’t give a direct answer but instead claimed that “El Cucuy” was badly hurt by current Bellator Kickboxing champion Raymond Daniels.

Yeah he's a cunt lol! Raymond Daniel's pulled a head kick once and Tony got mad about it because he didn't throw it hard so the next kick he knocked Tony out... https://t.co/BmLappxkDX — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

When asked if Strickland ever had a similar experience, he had this to say.

Na man everytime Raymond pulls a kick I stop sparring and thank him lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

Strickland also shared a gym story involving former UFC star Sage Northcutt.

I sparred sage once... lol he stormed off the mat and it was followed by his mom saying "should I go talk to him" 1. Why the fuck is your mom here. 2. No he's a grown as man let him go act like a female alone lol https://t.co/ffSM1EfUOf — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

The 30-year-old Strickland had been drawing attention for his recent gym behavior. Back in June, he threw strikes at ADCC champion Orlando Sanchez during a grappling session because of a supposed “dick move.” And in September, he was seen on video wailing on PFL champion Emiliano Sordi during a sparring session with mere four-ounce gloves on.

Strickland is scheduled to face Jack Hermansson in the UFC Vegas 47 main event on February 5th.