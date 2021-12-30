FLASHBACK — The MMA Depressed-us 01: Zane & Connor Rewatch Some of the UFC’s Worst Fights

With the UFC taking a long break for the holidays, The MMA Depressed-us is set to put in some overtime. And to keep the ball rolling during this three-week stretch of episodes, this week we bring you a FLASHBACK broadcast rolling the clock all the way back to October 13, 2016 when Zane & Connor (sans Phil), brought us our first ever episode of ‘The MMA Depressed-us’... BONUS: IT WAS LIVE VIDEO!

During this inaugural episode from yesteryear, the guys watched three terrible fights from UFC history while giving live commentary. The lineup was: ‘Patrick Walsh vs. Dan Kelly’ from ‘UFC Fight Night 60: Henderson vs. Thatch’ (Feb 14, 2015), moving on to ‘Konstantin Erokhin vs. Gabriel Gonzaga’ from the ‘TUF 22 Finale’ (Dec 11, 2015), & ‘Georges St-Pierre vs Jake Shields’ from UFC 129 (Apr 30, 2011). Despite it being the first episode of the show, the guys did manage to provide us some time sync info for each one of our bouts in the UFC Fight Pass library, so you can re-watch along with them while they provide commentary and a few laughs.

Throughout the 2021 holiday UFC break we will continue to bring you podcast content every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday minimum, more days if we can. Watch for shows like ‘Crooklyn’s Corner’, ‘Show Money’, more from ‘The MMA Depressed-us’, ‘6th Round Retro’, maybe even a guest podcast episode or two of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ — among others! On behalf of all of our crew on the entire Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network Team, have a safe and happy Holiday Season & be sure to stay tuned!

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.