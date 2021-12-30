Jake Paul calls ‘bullsh-t’ on reported 65K PPV buys for Tyron Woodley rematch

The reported numbers for the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch are in, and they’re not good. According to combat sports and pro-wrestling insider Steven Muelhausen, the December 18th event under Showtime Boxing “bombed” on both cable and satellite PPV.

To put things in perspective, Muelhausen provided the PPV numbers of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “Full Gear” event in November, which raked in less than 65,000 buys. The digital streaming numbers have not been released.

Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 23, 2021

Muelhausen then gave a few possible reasons for the low numbers.

That is a fair argument. Only other things that come to mind are: 1) No one wanted to see a rematch. 2) That was the sixth Combat Sports PPV in six weeks (4 Boxing, 2 UFC) with Crawford-Porter, Tank-Cruz and Paul-Woodley being overpriced. Way too many PPVs https://t.co/7qXjnAMPH4 — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 26, 2021

These projections are a far cry from their first fight in August, which reportedly racked up around 500K buys. And the 24-year-old “Problem Child” is already calling “bullshit.”

Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2021

MMA Fighting’s sources seem to confirm something similar, with the outlet reporting that the final figures for Woodley vs Paul 2 will indeed be lower than the first bout that drew around 500,000 buys, but “nowhere near” the reported 65,000 figure.

Coming from a split decision loss in their first fight, the 37-year-old Woodley stepped in as a late replacement for the injured Tommy Fury. Paul ended the rematch via a one-punch faceplant knockout in round six. He’s now 5-0 as a professional boxer.