Jake Paul calls ‘bullsh-t’ on reported 65K PPV buys for Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 reportedly did abysmal PPV numbers, which “The Problem Child” hotly contested.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18th.
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The reported numbers for the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch are in, and they’re not good. According to combat sports and pro-wrestling insider Steven Muelhausen, the December 18th event under Showtime Boxing “bombed” on both cable and satellite PPV.

To put things in perspective, Muelhausen provided the PPV numbers of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “Full Gear” event in November, which raked in less than 65,000 buys. The digital streaming numbers have not been released.

Muelhausen then gave a few possible reasons for the low numbers.

These projections are a far cry from their first fight in August, which reportedly racked up around 500K buys. And the 24-year-old “Problem Child” is already calling “bullshit.”

MMA Fighting’s sources seem to confirm something similar, with the outlet reporting that the final figures for Woodley vs Paul 2 will indeed be lower than the first bout that drew around 500,000 buys, but “nowhere near” the reported 65,000 figure.

Coming from a split decision loss in their first fight, the 37-year-old Woodley stepped in as a late replacement for the injured Tommy Fury. Paul ended the rematch via a one-punch faceplant knockout in round six. He’s now 5-0 as a professional boxer.

