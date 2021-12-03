Hasbulla Magomedov—the social media sensation with millions of followers—has reportedly been suspended by Instagram after allegedly sending a death threat to a woman.

According to Russian outlet Lenta.ru, Hasbulla reportedly threatened an unknown woman who posted a video of his sister.

“I will not leave this girl alive until she apologizes to the whole of Instagram, because she filmed a video of my sister and posted it for the entire Instagram,” Hasbulla allegedly wrote to his approximately 1.5 million followers before his account was suspended.

The 19-year-old Dagestani star, who suffers from a rare growth hormone deficiency, has since denied the reports, stating “nobody blocked me” and that he deactivated his own account to avoid being banned by Instagram.

Hasbulla emerged as one of the most popular social media stars of 2021, amassing millions of followers while hanging out with the likes of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and attending UFC 267 as a guest of honor alongside Dana White.

Footage from the UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi last month also showed Hasbulla in a skirmish with rival Abdu Rozik, a Tajik singer and rapper who suffers from a similar growth hormone deficiency.

The REAL Main Event! #UFC267



Hasbulla vs. Abdu Rozik pic.twitter.com/V3zMV4llUs — Darren Russell (@DarrenRussell_) October 30, 2021

When asked whether the UFC would host a potential match-up between Hasbulla and Rozik, White was quick to hype up the Dagestani sensation.

“So I’m going to tell you something,” White said in a recent interview with Barstool Sports. “So the video that he sent saying, ‘Dana White, I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’ ... so when I posted that with me on the plane saying, ‘I’m coming,’ it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted. I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram. 6.4 million people watched that video. Is that f—king crazy?

“I love the kid,” White added. “Is there more than a zero percent chance [Hasbulla fights in the UFC]? Yes.”