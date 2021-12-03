 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nate Diaz felt ‘disrespect’ at being offered fight with ‘rookie’ Chimaev

Nate Diaz isn’t interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev. At all.

By Tim Burke
UFC 266: Brundage v Maximov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract, and he wants a big fight. Apparently Khamzat Chimaev is not someone he’s interested in facing.

Diaz, who has made 26 trips to the Octagon over his 14-year run with the promotion, told TMZ that he turned down a fight with a guy who only has four UFC fights, and felt disrespected that he was even asked:

“They’re coming at me with [Khamzat], and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.’ I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

He also said that he’s been trying to book a fight for a while, but nobody wants to to fight him.

“Anybody from the top 10, I’ve been trying to fight, in any weight division, but they all wanna keep their mouth shut cause they’re all scared.”

As expected, it didn’t take long for Chimaev to get on social media and offer a response to that:

He also took a shot at Nick Diaz in the process:

He’s not going to make many friends in Stockton talking that kind of trash.

