Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion

Bellator MMA is in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut tonight (Dec. 3) for its final show of 2021.

In the main event of Bellator 272, reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis makes his first defense of his title against RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi, who once held the Bellator title but vacated that and his RIZIN title due to a knee injury. In a sense he’s fighting for the title he never lost.

The co-main event is a key featherweight matchup between former title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez and Jeremy Kennedy.

Bellator 272 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at a special early start time of 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for streaming in the United Kingdom.

Live Blog