‘Cobra Kai’ releases new posters ahead of season four premiere

The Karate Kid reboot that premiered on a now-defunct YouTube platform has become a Netflix juggernaut.

As Cobra Kai nears the kick off of season four, the show’s producers are taking to social media to drum up business, while the official Twitter account released the new season’s poster.

The soul of the valley is up for grabs. Which side will take it? Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/rgdqu1qIpZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

The artwork cements the new alliance between former foes Daniel and Johnny, while the villainous John Kreese looms under dark skies.

Fans have longer episodes to look forward to in the new season, as well as plenty of montages, according to creator Hayden Schlossberg’s Twitter account, while co-creator Jon Hurwitz Tweeted that they were busy wrapping up filming on season five.

It has not been announced whether a season six will follow, although Ralph Macchio and others have stated the plot of the show is mapped out through the sixth season. As it is, the martial arts dramedy has already reached rarefied air with the quick-to-cancel streaming giant.

In addition to the classic poster, Cobra Kai also put out the All Valley Karate Tournament poster.

The journey to the All Valley has begun, and the tournament schedule packs a punch. pic.twitter.com/HZHfFHApN4 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

The show has developed a devout fan base, likely to dedicate their New Year’s Eve to binging the latest season’s ten episodes.

In case you missed it, here is season four’s trailer: