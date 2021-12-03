UFC’s Geoff Neal charged with DWI and weapons offences

According to MMA Junkie UFC welterweight Geoff Neal was arrested in Texas in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving and booked on driving and weapon charges.

Neal was reportedly pulled over by Collin County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Neal was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Neal was booked into Collin County Jail in McKinney, TX and was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Neal is currently scheduled to face Santiago Ponzinibbio next week at UFC 269. It’s not yet known if this arrest will lead to Neal being removed from the card.

Neal is a seven fight veteran with the UFC. He made his debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, defeating Chase Waldon by first round TKO to earn a UFC contract.

After that win Neal strung together five more victories in a row, impressing with his performances against Belal Muhammad, Niko Price and Mike Perry.

Last December Neal earned his first ever UFC main event, opposite Stephen Thompson. He lost that bout by unanimous decision. Neal’s next fight was a co-main event versus Neil Magny. He lost that bout by unanimous decision as well.