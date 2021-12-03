Video: UFC champ Israel Adesanya records voiceover for Netflix anime series

UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya isn’t afraid to show the world how big of an anime geek he is. The 21-1 fighter has shown this throughout his UFC run with carefully placed homages to the franchises he loves.

In the cage we’ve seen references to the series Naruto and Death Note. And Adesanya’s nickname is a nod to the original Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Recently Adesanya revealed that he’s been able to take his fandom to a new level, by booking a gig to provide a voice-over in an anime series on Netflix. Check out Adesanya talk about this opportunity below:

Adesanya has provided the English language dub version of the character Chamomile Lessen on the series Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre, which is the sequel to the series Baki. Both Baki and Hanma Baki are adaptions of the manga series Baki the Grappler.

The Baki franchise follows the character Baki as he travels around the globe training in different styles of martial arts in pursuit of becoming the greatest warrior on the planet. This training leads Baki into an underground fighting arena.

Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre was released on Netflix on September 30. Adesanya’s character is featured in all 12 episodes of the series.

Adesanya’s last appearance in the Octagon came at UFC 263 in June, where he beat Marvin Vettori to defend his 185 lb title. Adesanya has been flawless in his middleweight MMA career. The only blemish on his record is a loss to Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.

It is thought that Adesanya’s next opponent will be Robert Whittaker, the man he beat for the belt in 2019.