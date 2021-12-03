Jon Jones warns Winkeljohn not to respond to latest Twitter rant, promises ‘juicy’ revelations

Jon Jones seems to content to burn his bridges with Mike Winkeljohn. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently took to Twitter to lay out a number of accusations about Winkeljohn in response to his former coach booting him from the Jackson Winkeljohn MMA Academy.

Among Jones’ claims were that Winkeljohn had run off a number of stars from the gym and that his condemnation of Jones’ arrest for domestic battery was an attention seeking ploy. Jones also questioned Winkeljohn’s morals, since—according to Jones—Winkeljohn has been training a “convicted rapist” for years.

Those Tweets were predictably deleted by Jones. Yesterday ‘Bones’ put out another Tweet focused on Winkeljohn, though it was also quickly deleted (ht MMA News).

This time Jones wrote, “I’m waiting for Wink to make a statement and try to deny any of my allegations, I’ll hit you guys with some more new. Some real juicy shit.”

Since leaving Winkeljohn’s gym Jones has continued to work with Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson. He has also relocated to Arizona to attend Henry Cejudo’s Fight Ready gym. Jones has also claimed that Winkeljohn has been harassing coaches who choose to still work with him.

Jones break from Winkeljohn came after he was arrested in September and accused of domestic battery. This arrest is the just the latest in a long string of controversies that have overshadowed Jones’ accomplishments in the sport of MMA. Prosecutors in Nevada are currently considering whether to pursue a criminal case against Jones.

