UFC Vegas 44 weigh in live stream

The UFC is back at the APEX facility with this weekend with a sneaky good card filled with established names and up and comers. The main event is Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font in the bantamweight division as the Brazilian continues to hunt for another shot at a belt while the American hopes to get into the title picture for the first time in his career.

The co-main is a banger on paper with the highly meme-able Rafael Fiziev meeting Brad Riddell. The main card also boasts Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill and Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos.

The prelims are headlined by Maki Pitolo vs. Dukjo Todorovic. That portion of the event also features Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks, Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells and Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas.

Of course before any of these fights happen the competitors will need to make it through the weigh-ins, which is never a given.

You can watch the weigh-ins below with video provided by the fine folks at Ag. Fight. The stream starts at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (10 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Prelims (6:30 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Middlweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumaguolv vs. Manel Kape

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Strawweight: Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Buys

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Jared Vanderaa

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales