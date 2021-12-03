The Level Change Podcast 151: UFC Vegas 44, details of Lee’s release

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 151

Kevin Lee pissed off about how he was released from the UFC - 4:21

Dana White gets COVID-19, credits Joe Rogan for recovery - 17:44

Big Jan Blachowicz gets March main event vs. Aleksandar Rakic - 23:58

Aspen Ladd plans return to 135, wants Miesha Tate next - 32:23

STANDINGS - 39:53

Stephie: 130-80-5

Mookie: 127-83-5

Victor: 124-86-5

UFC VEGAS 44 / BELLATOR 272

Pettis-Horiguchi - 40:16

Allen-Curtis - 42:27

Crute-Hill - 43:20

Guida-Santos - 44:48

Riddell-Fiziev - 46:56

Font-Aldo - 50:01

You can check out the entire show on Soundcloud here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast.

If you enjoy our show, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.