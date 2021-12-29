‘Pay me my money’ - Logan Paul claims ‘corny weasel of a human’ Floyd Mayweather still owes him

If estimates are to be believed Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul was a major financial success. Showtime projections, following the June PPV card estimated that the event had sold more than 1 million buys at a price of $49.99—somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million in total revenue just from PPV sales alone (with total revenue estimates potentially well over $100 million).

Heading into the bout, Paul suggested he could make as much as $20 million for his part in the event. Although with reports suggesting he stood to make $250,000 guaranteed, plus 10% of PPV sales, that would have put him at an estimated $5.25 million. Whatever the actual figure, however, it seems as though the YouTube star and former Disney actor doesn’t feel he got everything he bargained for.

That’s according to a recent post uploaded to Paul’s Instagram Stories, where he claimed Mayweather still owes him money.

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight pic.twitter.com/YMZrfD4NI3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 27, 2021

Considering Mayweather apparently forgot which Paul brother he even fought during an interview earlier this month, maybe the check ended up going to the wrong person too. Neither side has elaborated on just how much money Paul might be talking about, or even necessarily if it’s all tied to their fight. But if Paul is serious about these allegations, the whole thing may very well end up in court before it’s all settled.