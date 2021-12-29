‘So far, so good’ - Frankie Edgar recovering from recent back surgery

Frankie Edgar has once again undergone surgery.

The former UFC lightweight champion, two-time featherweight title challenger, and current bantamweight is on the mend after a microdiscectomy, which removes a portion of the intervertebral disc to relieve pressure on the spinal nerve column. Edgar discussed his recovery on his “Champ and The Tramp” podcast.

“So far, so good,” Edgar said (via MMA Junkie). “Obviously a little sore, but the reason I went there – it feels like it worked. I always push too hard, sometimes. … I feel really good. I want to do more. I can’t twist and turn and bend over. I feel like I can do all that, but I’m trying to sustain in the meantime.”

Edgar also revealed that he had a similar surgery when he was on a teenager, but on a different part of his spine.

This was Edgar’s second surgery this year, having undergone a hip replacement in April.

Edgar (24-10-1) moved down to bantamweight in August 2020, winning a five-round decision over Pedro Munhoz. His 2021 started with a flying knee KO loss to Cory Sandhagen in February, and ended in November with a front kick KO against Marlon Vera. He has lost 4 out of his last 5 fights, but as you would expect he has faced nothing but high-level competition.

One of the all-time greats of the sport, the 40-year-old Edgar is in the twilight of his career, but after the KO loss to ‘Chito’ at UFC 268 he said he was undecided on retirement.