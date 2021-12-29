Ilir Latifi returns, meets Alexandr Romanov at UFC Fight Night in February

Ilir Latifi returns to the Octagon and meets Alexandr Romanov at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for February. The promotion announced the heavyweight bout on Tuesday via social media.

Latifi was in action this past June at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai, where he snapped a career-worst three-fight losing streak with a split decision win over Tanner Boser. Unfortunately, the ‘Sledgehammer’ would be forced on the sidelines for the rest of the year because of the damage he sustained during the Boser fight. Latifi fractured his arm in two places and suffered a grave eye injury from an accidental eye poke that left him blind for several weeks.

Latifi told Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie that he spent the time away recovering mainly from the eye injury and just recently received clearance to resume his career, clearing the way for the Romanov fight.

The undefeated Romanov has kept his record intact since joining the UFC a year ago. ‘King Kong’ submitted Roque Martinez and Marcos Rogério de Lima in back-to-back appearances at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill and UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Teixeira. His 13-fight finishing streak was halted after earning a technical split decision over Juan Espino, who hit the Moldovan with an accidental knee to the groin that ended the bout in the third round.

In October, Romanov returned to his finishing ways at UFC Vegas 39 and scored a second-round technical knockout of Jared Vanderaa.

The Fight Night event does not have a location, venue or main event set at this time.