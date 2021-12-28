Petr Yan promises to destroy ‘little whiner’ Aljamain Sterling in rematch

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling are back at it again on social media after ‘No Mercy’ called ‘Funk Master’ a ‘little whiner’ and promised to ‘destroy’ the UFC bantamweight champ in their upcoming title rematch.

Friendly reminder that Alga is my bitch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive. — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 26, 2021

Sterling, who beat Yan via DQ in a highly controversial contest at UFC 259, jabbed back by calling his bantamweight rival a ‘dirty rat’ and insinuating that the Russian is using steroids.

Yea fuck that Alga guy. He sucks.



Aljo, on the other hand- yea, he can’t wait to fuck you up. Dirty rat https://t.co/7emr2Zdyhk — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 26, 2021

Sterling and Yan were scheduled to collide in a rematch at UFC 267 but Sterling withdrew from the contest due to injury. Sandhagen stepped in as his replacement and fought Yan in an interim title bout that earned Fight of the Night honors.

The latter won the fight via unanimous decision and is expected to take on Sterling in a bantamweight title unification bout next year.