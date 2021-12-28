‘Car Jitsu’ - Watch the weirdest new BJJ promotion

Thanks to the Gracies of the early 90s, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has now taken the world by storm. These days, several forms of the sport have emerged, including cannabis-infused events and combat jiu-jitsu that permits open-handed slaps.

In 2021, the innovations keep coming. Now, we’re introduced to the concept of “Car Jitsu,” which is basically submission grappling inside a midsize sedan.

Car Jitsu is the brainchild of Russia’s Vik Mikheev, who came up with this innovative concept in 2020.

“In 2020, I came up with the idea of doing competitive grappling in vehicles.” Mikheev said (via Jiu-Jitsu Times), “Since October of 2020, I and my friends run small tournaments of Car Jitsu to study the aspects of jiu-jitsu application in such a confined space.“

Per Mikheev’s YouTube page, here are the rules:

All submissions are legal. 3 min (or till submission) on driver’s seat and front passenger’s seat, then switch and 3 min more (or till submission). If the score by submission is equal, competitors move to the back seats for 4 min round. If no submissions happen on the back, the competitor with more pts wins. Points are counted for guard pass (3 pts), mount (4 pts), back mount (4 pts), and knee on belly (2 pts) positions. And yes, competitors can use seat belts.

And of course, here are some highlights:

What a time to be alive.