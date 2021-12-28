 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mookie & Crookie Show 150: Best fights set for early 2022, Lee-Sanchez announced

Episode 150 discussion: Our favorite fights of 2022 so far, Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez is happening, Kara-France vs. Askarov, Tenshin vs. Gomi

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 150

Favorite fights upcoming in January 2022: Chikadze-Kattar, Ngannou-Gane, Moreno-Figueiredo 3 - 2:17

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France set for UFC Columbus - 10:58

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/12/26/22853774/ufc-report-askar-askarov-vs-kai-kara-france-flyweight-contender-fight-set-march-mma-news

Looks like Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez is real - 16:00

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/12/24/22853232/report-kevin-lee-vs-diego-sanchez-set-eagle-fc-event-march-11-ufc-vets-mma-news

Oh no - 22:38

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/12/25/22853486/rizin-nye-tenshin-nasukawa-vs-takanori-gomi-set-short-notice-bout-big-age-weight-disparity-jmma-news

Joe Rogan insists he always tries to be fair with his commentary - 28:15

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/12/ufc-news-joe-rogan-responds-criticism-commentary-disrespectful

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 36:49

Clay Collard gets badly TKO’d in boxing

https://twitter.com/premierboxing/status/1474920751526416389

Dustin Poirier’s Merry Christmas wish

https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1474775477931888647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1474775988898783237

