Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 150

Favorite fights upcoming in January 2022: Chikadze-Kattar, Ngannou-Gane, Moreno-Figueiredo 3 - 2:17

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France set for UFC Columbus - 10:58

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/12/26/22853774/ufc-report-askar-askarov-vs-kai-kara-france-flyweight-contender-fight-set-march-mma-news

Looks like Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez is real - 16:00

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/12/24/22853232/report-kevin-lee-vs-diego-sanchez-set-eagle-fc-event-march-11-ufc-vets-mma-news

Oh no - 22:38

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/12/25/22853486/rizin-nye-tenshin-nasukawa-vs-takanori-gomi-set-short-notice-bout-big-age-weight-disparity-jmma-news

Joe Rogan insists he always tries to be fair with his commentary - 28:15

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/12/ufc-news-joe-rogan-responds-criticism-commentary-disrespectful

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 36:49

Clay Collard gets badly TKO’d in boxing

https://twitter.com/premierboxing/status/1474920751526416389

Dustin Poirier’s Merry Christmas wish

https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1474775477931888647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1474775988898783237

You can check out the entire show on SoundCloud here. You can check out the entire show on YouTube here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show.

During the holiday UFC break we will continue to bring you podcast content every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday minimum, more days if we can. Watch for shows like ‘Crooklyn’s Corner’, ‘Show Money’, ‘The MMA Depressed-us’, ’6th Round Retro’, maybe even a guest podcast from ’The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ — among others! On behalf of all of our crew on the Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network Team, have a safe and happy Holiday Season & be sure to stay tuned!