Justin Gaethje fires back at Charles Oliveira: ‘It’s called respect, you fool’

Charles Oliveira’s recent comments about Justin Gaethje appear to have touched a nerve.

“The guy (Justin Gaethje) is talking a bunch of crap the entire time, and when we meet face-to-face he says he has all the respect for me and what I do – and two minutes later he’s saying he’ll break my face and saying a bunch of stuff,” Oliveira said of Gaethje following their friendly backstage encounter at UFC 269.

“These guys hype things up and try to sell the fight with something they are not. If you’re a humble guy, if you’re a respectful guy, you have to sell the fight that way. If you’re a guy that talks crap, you have to sell the fight talking crap the entire time – to my face and behind my back.”

Gaethje has since responded on Twitter, explaining that he can respect Oliveira while at the same time wanting to ‘break his face’ when they inevitably clash inside the Octagon.

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country @ufc #uhvaimorrer https://t.co/MjpvEv0Qy8 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) December 24, 2021

“@CharlesDoBronxs it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country,” Gaethje, the former WSOF lightweight champion, snapped back.

Gaethje is expected to challenge Oliveira for the lightweight title next year — although the latter would prefer to fight Conor McGregor in May.

“I’m waiting for him [McGregor] in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready.”

Gaethje is coming off a big win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 and believes, as the No. 1 contender, he should get the next crack at the belt. The UFC fan favorite has promised to ‘riot’ if the UFC doesn’t grant him his wish.